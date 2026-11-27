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The Brief An 18-year-old was arrested after an officer-involved shooting Texas DPS said it happened near the Alamo after an aggravated robbery in the 600 block of East Commerce Street No injuries were reported



An 18-year-old was arrested in San Antonio following an officer-involved shooting near the Alamo early Friday morning.

San Antonio shooting

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, on Nov. 27, around 2:17 a.m., a trooper was involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Alamo in San Antonio.

An early investigation stated that San Antonio police officers responded to an aggravated robbery near the 600 block of East Commerce Street. During the incident, an armed suspect fired a gun before heading toward Alamo Plaza.

A DPS trooper who was in the area patrolling the plaza found the suspect. The trooper fired his gun during the encounter, but did not hit the suspect.

There were no injuries reported.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, 18-year-old Deontee Trevon Chow, was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail by the San Antonio Police Department. He was charged with aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Chow also had an outstanding warrant for robbery in California.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.