Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2026–27 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 3 highlights
Lake Travis vs SA Brennan
Playoffs Week 3 scores
Friday, Nov. 27
Lake Travis 17
SA Northside Brennan 24
Round Rock 45
SA Northside Harlan 7
Westlake 65
Edinburg Vela 7
Dripping Springs 44
PSJA North 27
A&M Consolidated 28
Weiss 49
Anderson 35
Boerne Champion 42
Boerne 42
Legacy Ranch 10
Waco La Vega 21
Wimberley 35
Blanco 26
East Bernard 45
Mason 28
De Leon 6
Thorndale 37
Ganado 21
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football