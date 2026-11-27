The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2026-27 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2026–27 playoffs.

Lake Travis vs SA Brennan

Friday, Nov. 27

Lake Travis 17

SA Northside Brennan 24

Round Rock 45

SA Northside Harlan 7

Westlake 65

Edinburg Vela 7

Dripping Springs 44

PSJA North 27

A&M Consolidated 28

Weiss 49

Anderson 35

Boerne Champion 42

Boerne 42

Legacy Ranch 10

Waco La Vega 21

Wimberley 35

Blanco 26

East Bernard 45

Mason 28

De Leon 6

Thorndale 37

Ganado 21