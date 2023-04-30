Cat dies, 2 displaced after fire at East Travis County house

Two people are displaced after a fire at an eastern Travis County home Sunday afternoon.

Austin fire crews responded to a fire around 1 p.m. April 30 in the 7000 block of Timarou Terrace. AFD says there was fire damage to the garage and heavy smoke throughout.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Multiple dogs and a cat were removed from the structure. AFD says the dogs were fine, but the cat died despite resuscitation efforts.

The cause of the fire has been identified as an electrical malfunction.