Missing rideshare driver found dead inside his car in East Austin: APD

A missing rideshare driver from Bell County was found dead in his car in East Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Ernest Anderson, 39, was last seen on April 11 in the Riverside Drive area, according to the Nolanville Police Department. At the time of last contact, Anderson was believed to be on his way to do an Uber pick-up.

APD said on Wednesday, April 17, the 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander he was driving was found in East Austin with a body inside.

After an investigation, the medical examiner confirmed the body belonged to Anderson.

Police said before that Anderson's SIM card had been sold by someone who found his phone and his bank cards were also used in several suspicious transactions.

Anyone with any information on this is asked to call Austin police or Nolanville police at 254-698-6334.