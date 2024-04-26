Texas AG Ken Paxton reaches settlement with Chaturbate operator over age verification compliance

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has reached a settlement with the operator of Chaturbate, one of the most visited pornographic websites on the internet, to ensure the company complies with state age verification laws.

The settlement with Multi Media LLC, the operator of Chaturbate, says the company will use an age verification service on the Chaturbate website to ensure compliance.

In March, AG Paxton sued the company for failing to abide by HB 1181, the Texas law that requires purveyors of obscene material to institute reasonable age verification systems to prevent minors from exposure to adult content.

Companies that violate the law receive fines of up to $10,000 a day, an additional $10,000 a day if the entity illegally retains identifying information, and $250,000 if a child is exposed to pornographic content due to not properly verifying a user's age.

"It’s a very positive development that this company has decided to follow the law and begin reasonable age verification measures designed to protect Texas children from harmful material," said Attorney General Paxton. "Other pornography companies should follow this example and willingly choose to do the right thing and abide by the law."