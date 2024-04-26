UT Austin Palestine protest: Arrested not allowed to return to campus

Those who were arrested at the Palestine protests on UT campus are not allowed back on campus. This is according to flyers being passed out to UT students on campus.

UT flyer ( )

The flyer, obtained by FOX 7 Austin, says that individuals may not come to campus if they are under a criminal trespass warning or were arrested for trespassing on campus previously.

UT clarified to FOX 7 Austin that students charged with trespassing can be on campus to continue their studies.

The Daily Texan, the student newspaper at UT, reported on Twitter that staff with the Office of the Dean of Students were passing out the flyers to people on campus.

Almost 60 people were arrested, by law enforcement on the UT Austin campus on Wednesday during pro-Palestine protests.

The university released a statement on Thursday saying that the protest "sought to follow the playbook of the national campaign to paralyze the operations of universities across the country."

UT also established on Thursday that "everyone must leave the main mall or other university property no later than 10:00 p.m."

Protesters gathered in front of the UT Tower on Thursday for a second day of protests, calling for the resignation of the university's president, Jay Hartzell.

The full text of the flyer can be found below:

The freedom to speak and peacefully assemble is a cornerstone of the University's identity as a world-class university. It's a privilege and a responsibility we all share in fostering an environment where diverse ideas can thrive.

Individuals on campus are free to:

Assemble peacefully to protest

Hand out flyers and brochures

Invite guest speakers to present in common outdoor areas

Engage with staff members if they need assistance or have questions

Individuals may not:

Disrupt the University's operations, including making loud sounds that interfere with learning, teaching, or other official actions; blocking entrances, exits, and walkways; and calling for immediate lawlessness or vandalism

Camp or attempt to camp on UT property (including bringing tents on campus and sleeping on university property, with or without a tent, later than 10:00 p.m.)

Refuse to identify themselves or comply with directions given by University officials and law enforcement

Use amplified sound without prior approval

Wear masks or disguises to conceal their identity

Coerce attention by following students walking away from you

Come to campus if you:

are under a criminal trespass warning

were arrested for trespassing on campus previously

are under an interim action excluding you from the property

have been told to leave due to a policy/rule violation

Those who violate these or any other rule, policy, or law are subject to immediate removal from campus, conduct charges, and/or arrest.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the university for comment. They sent us the following statement: