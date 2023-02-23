Richardson man who threatened congresswoman during Capitol riot gets 3-year prison sentence

article

A Collin County man received a three-year prison sentence for his role in the 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

Garret Miller of Richardson pleaded guilty to nine of the 13 charges against him, including two federal felonies.

The FBI found photos Miller posted of himself inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors said he removed barriers, charged the Capitol and struggled with officers who tried to push him out.

Miller was also accused of posting death threats on social media against Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a Capitol police officer.

He was ordered to stay detained while waiting for his trial because a judge determined he was a danger and a flight risk.

His three-year punishment is one of the longer ones for those convicted on charges related to the Capitol riot, but not the longest.

North Texan Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for helping to plan the Jan. 6 attack and storming the Capitol with a holstered gun.

A retired police officer from New York received a 10-year-sentence for attacking a police officer outside the Capitol.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from Granbury was convicted of seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. But his sentencing isn’t until May.