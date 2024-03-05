TLC's ‘Sister Wives’ stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Garrison dead at 25

article

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Garrison Brown, the son of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died. He was 25.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, Janelle Brown announced the death of their "beautiful boy."

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

"We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," she added.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, TLC confirmed Garrison Brown's death.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown," TLC said. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Flagstaff Police Department Sgt. J.L. Rintala told Fox News Digital: "It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 14: (L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from "Sister Wives" arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage" at the Hollywood Theatr Expand

Rintala said Flagstaff police officers responded to a report of a death in a home on Tuesday and found Brown's body after meeting his sibling "Gabe" at the home.

"At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Rintala added.

"Sister Wives," which is a TLC reality television show, follows the polygamist family of Kody Brown.

For updates on this story, head to FOX News.