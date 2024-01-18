Gas line break prompts evacuations in Northeast Austin

Austin firefighters are on the scene of a gas line break in Northeast Austin.

On Thursday morning, AFD says they got the hazmat task force call after a crew reportedly hit a gas line with a dozer on East Yager Lane near Copperfield Drive east of I-35.

Crews evacuated the immediate area and firefighters are monitoring gas levels near the leak.

Texas Gas Service has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.