Gas line break prompts evacuations in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters are on the scene of a gas line break in Northeast Austin.
On Thursday morning, AFD says they got the hazmat task force call after a crew reportedly hit a gas line with a dozer on East Yager Lane near Copperfield Drive east of I-35.
Crews evacuated the immediate area and firefighters are monitoring gas levels near the leak.
Texas Gas Service has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.