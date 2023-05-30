Drivers saw lower gas prices this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year

Drivers over Memorial Day weekend had a pleasant surprise at the gas pump. AAA said Americans paid less to fuel up this year.

Gas prices are expected to go up a bit over this week, but nothing compared to what drivers were paying at the pump last year.

"I’ve realized either way I’m going to have to pay for a tank or not, so I’ve been trying not to focus on per gallon prices," Amber Yun said while traveling through Austin.

"I haven’t had to spend as much money this year," Austin resident David Patterson said.

AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.58, more than a dollar less than this time last year. Texans are paying even less at just $3.12 a gallon.

"In state I like to drive, I like to experience where I’m going and get out and do a road trip," Patterson said.

Patterson said his family came into Austin for Memorial Day weekend and he had been driving around showing them all the hot spots and burning gas.

"A lot, we’ve had to fill it up about three times," Patterson said.

Hopper reported this was the most expensive holiday weekend for international airfare over the past five years. Trips are up on average 34% compared to last year. Meanwhile, domestic airfare, hotels, and car rental prices are down.

"I prefer to fly, I do not like driving, but it’s the cheapest way to go," Yun said.

A recent survey showed100 million Americans plan to road trip more than 250 miles this summer.