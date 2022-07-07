Texas among US states with lowest average gas prices

As prices continue to rise nationwide, Texas is among the US states with the lowest regular/unleaded gas price average.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on June 7, 2022, is $4.75. In Texas, the average is at $4.33 per gallon for the same day. Just one year ago, the nation average was over a dollar less at $3.14.

Texas is one of the 11 US states with the lowest current gas price average, within a range of $4.26-$4.48. The rest of the nation is currently averaging more than that, with 10 states averaging over $5 a gallon. California is the highest, charging an average $6.28 per gallon.

Counties within the state of Texas vary on the price of gas. North and West Texas are experiencing the highest prices, while most areas South and Central are seeing lower prices at the pump.

Current lowest gas price average in Central Texas:

Lampasas $4.21

Burnet $4.23

Bexar $4.25

Guadalupe $4.26

Bell $4.26

Comal $4.28

Current highest gas price average in Central Texas:

Fayette $4.46

Blanco $4.47

Gillespie $4.50

San Saba $4.57

Mason $4.72

Counties surrounding the Austin area, such as Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell are averaging between $4.32-$4.39.

To view AAA's map of gas prices across the state, click here.