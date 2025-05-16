Georgetown man said to be 'reckless' with loaded guns shot friend, himself: affidavit

article

A "good time" between friends in Williamson County came to an end when a man shot and killed his friend, then turned the gun on himself, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

On April 25, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on McShepherd Road, just outside of Georgetown, for a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Johnathon Cruz and 20-year-old Bradley Puckett had both been shot in the head.

Police documents say that they found Cruz in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the face with an AR-15 nearby and Puckett with a gunshot wound to the head, with a pistol nearby.

Friends told law enforcement that they had been having a "good time" drinking whiskey when Puckett shot Cruz and then shot himself.

One friend told deputies Puckett "is known to be rowdy and reckless and points loaded guns at people all the time." According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the friend said that a month earlier Puckett fired a round next to his head, busting his ear drum.

The friend said he believed the shooting was an accident, but a neighbor told police that he had heard arguing before the gunshots, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Puckett survived his injuries.

He was arrested and taken into custody on May 15.

Puckett's bond was set at $500,000.