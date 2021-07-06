Georgetown City Council member resigns

A Georgetown City Council member has resigned effective immediately.

Rachael Jonrowe, who represents District 6, had announced her intention to resign in June, citing personal reasons.

Rachael Jonrowe (City of Georgetown)

"Serving on behalf of the residents of District 6 for the last 10 [plus] years has been the honor of a lifetime, and I look forward to being able to continue to connect and serve with many of them, as a friend, in the years ahead," Jonrowe posted to her official Facebook page Tuesday. "I wish everyone full measures of grace, empathy, and wisdom, as our community continues to deliberate, debate, and vote on issues of vital importance to the current generation and those to come. And I encourage us all to actively search out opportunities to include people with different experiences and points-of-view in these decisions. I believe we all benefit when we do so...and listen to their voices."

Jonrowe was serving her fourth term after being reelected in November. The City Charter and the Texas Constitution require a special election within 120 days of a vacancy, which coincides with the Nov. 2, 2021, election.

"While I was surprised and saddened by Jonrowe's resignation from City Council, I fully support her decision to prioritize her family and her health," Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "I thank her for her service to this community and wish her well in her future endeavors. I know that she will remain an active participant in Georgetown. I look forward to working with the next representative of District 6."

Jonrowe served on multiple boards during her time on the council, including the boards for the Georgetown Transportation Enhancement Corporation, the Downtown Georgetown tax increment reinvestment zone board, the Transportation Advisory Board, and the Animal Shelter Advisory Board. As a volunteer in the community, she has helped organize letter-writing, voter-registration, and get-out-the-vote drives and works to encourage greater diversity and participation in local government.

Jonrowe was born and raised in Austin and moved to Georgetown in 2006. Jonrowe and her husband Brian have four children, and she is a co-owner of Lark & Owl Booksellers.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter