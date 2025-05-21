Georgetown HS student who got perfect SAT score graduates

The Brief Georgetown High School senior Nathan Aaker got a perfect SAT score Aaker graduates this year and will be going to University of Texas



Georgetown ISD's class of 2025 is getting ready to walk across the stage for their high school graduation.

The backstory:

Among Georgetown High School's graduating class this year is senior Nathan Aaker.

FOX 7 Austin spoke to Aaker in September 2023 after he had scored a perfect score on his SAT on his first try.

Aaker has been applying for colleges all across the country and he says he's excited to announce that he's committing to the University of Texas.

He says he thanks Georgetown ISD for preparing him for his next journey.

"Since then, you know, I was finishing out my junior year. There were a lot of classes that I was taking that were really interesting," says Aaker.

"I started the college application grind. And it was, you it was harder than I thought writing all of the essays for the different schools. But, you know, I finally, I got it done. And next, I think I finished maybe my last one right before November, so kind of the end of October. So, I applied to nine schools, and it was a lot," says Aaker.

Dig deeper:

Despite having a perfect SAT score, Ivy League acceptance rates have seen some shifts recently.

"I applied to Caltech, MIT, Stanford, Princeton, Harvard, Yale. UT, A&M, and then USC, so University of Southern California, and so I was denied at all of them except for three. So, I got waitlisted at Harvard, and I was accepted at A&M and UT," says Aaker.

Aaker received multiple scholarships from A&M and UT. And decided to commit to be a longhorn in the fall.

"I decided to go to UT. I got great offers from both places. They're both very highly accredited in engineering," says Aaker.

Aaker says thanks to Georgetown ISD for offering many CTE programs it really helped him figure out what career path he wanted to take in college.

"I was part of the rocketry program. That was the main involvement that I had. I think that specifically showed me that I really liked a lot of the engineering concepts. There were a couple engineering classes that we did beforehand. We got to 3D print. We get laser cut, just all of that. That was really, really fascinating to me," says Aaker.

As he finishes this chapter in his life and prepares for college, Aaker shares a message for those who are starting their high school journey.

"I would also say, just really, if you can, try to get really deep into some sort of topic at your school. So, for me here, it was I got to go through that CTE engineering path, and I got to go really deep into that. Find something that you really like, and just dig deep into it," says Aaker.

Nathan’s parents are so proud of him as he will be walking across the stage this weekend as top 10 percent in his class as the salutatorian where he will be giving a speech to his graduating class.

Information from FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera's interview with Nathan Aaker.




