Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards more than $34,000 in grants for teachers

The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded $34,125 in collaborative grants to teachers.

The purpose of the program is to fund innovative and creative educational projects that align with the district's Learner Profile and impact student learning.

Thirteen grants were awarded to teachers from nine campuses. This is the sixth year for the foundation’s annual collaborative grant program.

Spring 2022 Grant Winners:

Jessica Bailey, Krystal Rackley, Chelsey Cabarrubias

Benold Middle School

Book Club

Lindsay Cartledge, Alexandra Larsen

Carver Elementary School

Decodable reading

Karen Eden, Amy Phillips

Cooper Elementary School

Math workshop

Holly Rogers, Karen Eden

Cooper Elementary School

Seeing math with Digiblocks

Elise Lutz, Grace Lisenby

Georgetown High School

DNA analysis

Nan Wyatt, Maddie Guerra, Angela Morin, Lillian Lermon, Maria Velez Montes, Kim Dodds

Georgetown High School

Foreign Language and Visual Arts mural

Robert Thomas, Walker Nikolaus

Georgetown High School

Drone Robotics

Jennifer Wills, Greg Wall, Kelley Mayo, Theresa Fisher and Derrick Mersiovsky

Georgetown High School and East View High School collaboration

Automotive Repair

Debbie Johnson, Lori Smith, Michelle Pernicka, Makayla McSpadden, Janae Pierce

McCoy Elementary School

Virtual reality

Librarians Janae Pierce, Amy Simpson, Amanda DelConte, Andrea Montecinos, Breka McKinney, Carrie Vogler, Joanne Smith, Kristy Davies, Minda Egbert, Tara Guerra

McCoy, Purl, Carver, Cooper, Ford, Frost, Wolf Ranch, Village, Mitchell, Williams elementary schools

Stop motion animation

Pam Nickelson, Gayla Mulligan

Mitchell Elementary School

PCI reading program for those with learning disabilities

Katelyn Baker, Melissa Northcutt, Martha Fenton, Valerie Esquivel

Village Elementary School

Community-Based instruction for Pre-K

Kelly Gunn, Hanna Aguilar, Rosa Guevara, Natalie Kenisell, Anna Szperski

Williams Elementary School

STEM engineering kids