Georgetown ISD outstanding student meal balances paid off after generous donation

The Brief Outstanding student meal balances paid off for Georgetown ISD students thanks to generous donation San Gabriel Unitarian Universalist Fellowship made the donation



A generous donation has helped Georgetown Independent School District students pay off outstanding meal balances.

The donation was made by the members of the San Gabriel Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

The backstory:

Georgetown ISD officials say that the contribution was led by the Fellowship's Social Justice Team, and it reflects a shared commitment to supporting students and making sure that every child has access to meals without added stress or stigma.

The exact amount of the donation was not released.

What they're saying:

"We believe that every person is worthy, and has the right to flourish with dignity, love, and compassion." said Zach Hunter, co-leader of the Fellowship’s Social Justice Team. "Unpaid meal balances put unnecessary stress on families. We wanted to be part of a solution that supports students and their ability to focus on learning."

Co-leader Emily Hunter said the effort was inspired by the desire to make a difference for local families.

"What began as an unplanned conversation one Sunday, quickly turned into an opportunity for our congregation to come together and meet a real, immediate need," said Emily Hunter. "Something as simple as a meal at school can have a big impact on a child’s day. We’re grateful to support students in a way that helps them feel cared for and ready to learn."

District leaders expressed appreciation for the partnership and the continued support from community organizations.

"This generous act of kindness demonstrates the power of community," said Nutrition Services Director Mike Thibodeaux. "We are incredibly grateful to the San Gabriel Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for their commitment to our students and families. Their support helps remove barriers and ensures students can focus on what matters most, learning and growing."