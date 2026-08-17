Georgetown ISD calls for tax rate election to fund $8.4M in teacher raises

The Brief Georgetown ISD board calls for tax rate election for November If passed, the average homeowner would pay almost $8 more a year, which would generate about $8.4 million for the district GISD plans to use that money for teacher raises



Georgetown ISD staff are now one step closer to a potential pay raise, after the Board of Trustees called for an operations funding election.

By the numbers:

On Monday night, the Board unanimously approved a resolution for a property tax rate increase. The measure could lead to a combined 6-cent tax increase.

According to the district, the average homeowner would pay $7.97 more a year, which would generate an estimated $8.4 million in revenue for Georgetown ISD.

"We would put all of those funds into increasing pay for teachers and staff," Dr. Devin Padavil, the Georgetown ISD Superintendent, told FOX 7 at the end of July. "School funding hasn't kept up with inflation. We have to do everything possible to make sure teachers and staff aren't struggling paycheck to paycheck."

According to Padavil, if the tax rate increase is approved by voters, teachers would see a minimum pay raise of $2,300. Starting teacher pay would move up to $59,000, while experienced teachers moving to the district could earn over $70,000.

"Our teachers have done so much work to grow students academically over the last two years, and this community values that," says Padavil.

What's next:

The tax rate increase will face its final hurdle in November, where it must be approved by Georgetown voters before it can go into effect.

"I think it's great, they need to do this a long time ago," says Barbara Wilson, a Sun City Resident. "Right now, our teachers are not getting a raise and everything's going to be stagnant until we get this passed."

For the last two years, Georgetown ISD has achieved a balanced budget, but if voters fail to pass the tax rate increase, the district could be forced to make additional cuts.

"We're talking about cutting programs, student experiences. Now it becomes the things we cut get to a point where we're chancing the experience families have in Georgetown just to financially support our teachers," says Padavil. "Our intent behind this election is to retain and attract teachers and staff by improving compensation while maintaining a balanced budget."

The measure will appear on the November 3rd Ballot as Proposition A. The $7.97 homeowners are expected to pay is based on the average home valued at $444,465. Citizens aged 65 and older with homestead exemption would see no increase in their tax bill above their frozen level.