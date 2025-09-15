Georgetown man arrested after found with several guns in his home

article

The Brief A Georgetown man was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail Round Rock PD said he was found with several guns and ammunition after a search warrant



A Georgetown man was arrested after officers found several guns and magazines at his home, police said.

What happened?

The backstory:

On Sept. 10, officers executed a search warrant at the home of 19-year-old Kevin Jaramillo. During the search, several guns, including a Glock with a "switch" device that converts it into a fully automatic gun.

Officers also found several extended and drum-style magazines and several hundred rounds of ammo. Evidence at the home also led to several drug-related charges.

Jaramillo pictured with several guns

Jaramillo was arrested without incident and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.