Georgetown man arrested after found with several guns in his home

Published  September 15, 2025 3:24pm CDT
Kevin Jaramillo, 19

The Brief

    • A Georgetown man was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail
    • Round Rock PD said he was found with several guns and ammunition after a search warrant

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Georgetown man was arrested after officers found several guns and magazines at his home, police said.

What happened?

The backstory:

On Sept. 10, officers executed a search warrant at the home of 19-year-old Kevin Jaramillo. During the search, several guns, including a Glock with a "switch" device that converts it into a fully automatic gun. 

Officers also found several extended and drum-style magazines and several hundred rounds of ammo. Evidence at the home also led to several drug-related charges. 

Jaramillo pictured with several guns

Jaramillo was arrested without incident and booked into the Williamson County Jail. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department

