Georgetown nonprofit gives back as demand from its food pantry grows

So much of Thanksgiving is about giving back, and a nonprofit in Georgetown is doing just that.

Outside the Georgetown Public Library, it's business as usual. Every Monday through Thursday afternoon there is food, water, and clothes for anyone who needs it.

Thanksgiving Day is the exception.

So Wednesday's feast will keep bellies full until the big holiday or provide a few extra goodies for the table.

"There's a huge need," said Kristi Brown, a volunteer. "Huge, huge need here in Georgetown."

Every year, Brown notices the lines get longer.

"When I first started volunteering with Helping Hands four years ago, we did 75 brown sandwich bags, and then quickly it went up to 90, and then it was 120," said Brown.

Now, Helping Hands of Georgetown puts about 160 bags together per day.

"Not only the homeless, we help out the unfortunate like you lost a job, you know, you ain't got no food or water or clothing, so they come here," said Gasius Kendricks, an employee with Helping Hands of Georgetown.

A lot of the new people this year are from out of town.

"We are seeing more people come down from up north in the smaller communities," said Brown. "They're either stopping here as they're traveling south to Austin, or they're either stopping here and becoming acclimated in the community. We're also seeing families traveling from the East Coast. We've had people from Kentucky, from North Carolina that come through and stop.

For Rodger Arlen Huse, these small interactions mean the world. He lost his wife six months ago and has been coming ever since.

"Just kind of fell flat on my feet," said Huse.

When he saw FOX 7, he asked to share his gratitude.

"The fact that they help us, keep us going in hard times, and so I just want to say thank you to Helping Hands and Antioch Church, it's a Presbyterian church because it makes a huge difference," said Huse.

It's a reminder that the need doesn't go away after the season of giving and there's always something to be thankful for.

"I am very thankful to them for helping us out all this time," said Huse.

If you're looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day, there is a free Thanksgiving lunch at the San Gabriel Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's located at 445 E. Murrow St. Georgetown, Texas 78626.

St. Williams Church in Round Rock will also be serving a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.