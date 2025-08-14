Georgetown PD officer arrested after complaint about sexual activity with victim

article

A Georgetown police officer was arrested after a complaint about sexual activity with a victim while on duty, police said.

What happened?

What we know:

Police said on August 6, the Georgetown Police Department received a complaint alleging that on August 1, Officer Dylan Wright engaged in sexual activity with a victim during a call for service while on duty. The incident happened after the victim's boyfriend was arrested for family violence.

Wright was immediately placed on administrative leave on August 6 pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The Texas Rangers were also investigating the case.

On August 14, Wright was arrested for misuse of official information.

Georgetown PD's statement

"We appreciate the courage of the individual who came forward with this complaint.

The Georgetown Police Department recognizes the seriousness of the allegations made against Officer Wright and understands the community’s concern and expectation for transparency. We are committed to addressing this matter directly and providing accurate information as the investigation progresses.

The alleged actions described in this case are an egregious violation of the values of the Georgetown Police Department. We will continue to hold our employees accountable, uphold the law, and protect the trust placed in us by the community. As the investigation continues, and consistent with applicable law, further information will be released.

We encourage anyone with additional information related to this matter to contact our Professional Standards Division at 512-930-2517."