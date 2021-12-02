Georgetown police investigating threat towards Forbes Middle School

The Georgetown Police Department says it is aware of a threat made towards Forbes Middle School. They say they are investigating even though the threat is "potentially not credible."

Georgetown PD says the threat was posted on social media and that they've contacted and identified the individual of the account.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials say there will be an increased police presence at the middle school.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter