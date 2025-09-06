Georgetown police locate body of missing man

article

The Brief Georgetown police said the body of Reagan Henry was found Saturday morning off a trail near Chautauqua Park. Henry was reported missing on Friday after telling a friend he was going to Blue Hole Park. Police are investigating the circumstances around his death.



Georgetown police said they located the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday.

What we know:

Reagan Shane Henry was located off a trail near Chautauqua Park around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The 60-year-old had been reported missing on Friday after telling a friend he was going to Blue Hole Park.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who have been following this case with care and concern," Georgetown police said in a release.

What we don't know:

Police said on Saturday they would not release any details surrounding Henry's death while the investigation was happening.

"We are grateful for the efforts of community members, volunteers, and public safety personnel who did their best to help locate Reagan," police said. "Their dedication reflects the strength of this community."