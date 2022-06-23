Expand / Collapse search

Georgetown Police seeking assistance in locating missing 15-year-old

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Georgetown authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Samarh "Sam" Power. 

Police say Power is being considered a possible runaway.

She was last seen on June 16 wearing a red sweat shirt, navy and pink pants and carrying a red backpack. According to police, Power left her house with all of her clothes and took a blue and black backpack with her. 

Power is described as: 

  • White female
  • Brown hair (recently dyed purple)
  • Blue eyes
  • 5'4"
  • 95 lbs

Anyone with information related to Power's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at CID@georgetown.org or 512-930-3510. 