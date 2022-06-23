Georgetown Police seeking assistance in locating missing 15-year-old
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Georgetown authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Samarh "Sam" Power.
Police say Power is being considered a possible runaway.
She was last seen on June 16 wearing a red sweat shirt, navy and pink pants and carrying a red backpack. According to police, Power left her house with all of her clothes and took a blue and black backpack with her.
Power is described as:
- White female
- Brown hair (recently dyed purple)
- Blue eyes
- 5'4"
- 95 lbs
Anyone with information related to Power's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at CID@georgetown.org or 512-930-3510.