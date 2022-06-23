Georgetown Police seeking assistance in locating missing 15-year-old

Georgetown authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Samarh "Sam" Power.

Police say Power is being considered a possible runaway.

She was last seen on June 16 wearing a red sweat shirt, navy and pink pants and carrying a red backpack. According to police, Power left her house with all of her clothes and took a blue and black backpack with her.

Power is described as:

White female

Brown hair (recently dyed purple)

Blue eyes

5'4"

95 lbs

Anyone with information related to Power's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at CID@georgetown.org or 512-930-3510.