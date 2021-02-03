Georgetown police officer, wife accused of improper relationship with teen

A Georgetown Police Department officer and his wife have turned themselves in after arrest warrants were issued for them alleging an improper relationship with a 17-year-old.

Officials say warrants were issued for Officer Samuel Tejada and his wife Ashley Tejada for the second-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child. The charges are the result of an on-going criminal investigation conducted jointly by the Georgetown Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Officer Tejeda graduated from the police academy in January 2017 and served eight months as a reserve officer in Jarrell, Texas before being hired by the Georgetown Police Department. Officer Tejeda is 28 years old and has been employed by the Georgetown Police Department as a police officer since March 2018.

Officials say Officer Tejada does not have any record of prior discipline with the Georgetown Police Department.

Booking photo of Georgetown Police Officer Samuel Tejada courtesy Georgetown Police Department.

The Georgetown Police Department says that on January 26 it was made aware of off-duty conduct regarding Officer Tejada and his wife that potentially violated criminal law with a female victim who was 17-years-old at the time of the alleged offenses.

As a result of the information received, both criminal and administrative investigations were immediately initiated. As credible information developed, Officer Tejeda was placed on paid administrative leave on January 27.

Booking photo of Ashley Tejada courtesy Georgetown Police Department.

A search warrant was executed at Officer Tejada's home on January 29 and on February 2 arrest warrants were obtained charging Officer Tejeda and his wife.

Officials say the alleged criminal conduct did not occur while Officer Tejeda was on duty or while he was serving in an official capacity. The victim was known by Officer Tejeda in a personal capacity and not as a result of his duties as a Georgetown Police Department officer.