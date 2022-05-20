City of Georgetown pool hours modified due to lifeguard shortage
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the four City of Georgetown pools will have modified opening hours.
Beginning Saturday, May 28, the Recreation Center outdoor pool will be open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Williams Drive pool will be open seven days a week, 1 to 7 p.m. The Village and River Ridge pools will remain closed.
Beginning Friday, June 10, the Village Pool will open Thursday-Monday, 1 to 7 p.m., and River Ridge Pool will operate Wednesday-Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m.
The Williams Drive Pool will shift to a Tuesday-Sunday schedule, with operating hours 1 to 7 p.m. The Recreation Center outdoor pool will increase operating hours to Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Below is a 2022 pool operations schedule:
Georgetown Recreation Center outdoor pool, 1003 N. Austin Ave.
- Opens Saturday, May 28 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- Beginning Friday, June 10, operating hours increase to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Williams Drive Pool, 3201 Williams Drive
- Opens Saturday, May 28
- 1 to 7 p.m. seven days a week
- Beginning Friday, June 10, operating hours change to 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Village Pool, 370 Village Commons Blvd.
- Delayed opening until Friday, June 101 to 7 p.m. Thursday-Monday
- 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday-Monday
River Ridge Pool, 414 S. Ridge Circle
- Delayed opening until Friday, June 101 to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
The daily entrance fee for each of the pools is free for children age 3 and under; $2 for youth ages 4-18; $3 for adults ages 19-54; and $2 for seniors age 55 and up. Seasonal swim passes are also available.
The City of Georgetown is still hiring for lifeguards and swim instructors. Lifeguard pay ranges from $10.50-$16.50 an hour depending on position and experience. Lifeguard certification will be provided. Apply today or learn more at Georgetown.org/jobs.
For more information on the City’s aquatics programs, visit parks.georgetown.org/aquatics.