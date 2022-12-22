Georgetown offering options to recycle Christmas trees

The city of Georgetown is offering several options for recycling Christmas trees and boxes this holiday season.

City residents are encouraged to recycle to reduce material going to the landfill.

Those looking to recycle trees are reminded to remove the tree stand and any garland, ornaments or lights. Artificial trees cannot be recycled.

Curbside pick-up

Texas Disposal Systems customers in the city limits of Georgetown can put Christmas trees on the curb for collection on your regular yard trimmings pickup day.

Trees seven feet or fewer can be placed at the curb uncut. Longer trees should be cut into sections. Artificial trees are not accepted.

Collection day look-up

For residents, your yard trimmings collection day is on your first recycling day of the month. Georgetown solid waste and recycling customers can check their collection days, sign up for text or email reminders, and find out how to sort your solid waste and recycling on Texas Disposal Systems' Waste Wizard.

The holidays will not affect solid waste and recycling pickups, because Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both fall on a Sunday. For more information, click here.

Boxes and wrapping paper

Cardboard boxes and wrapping paper are recyclable. If they won’t fit in your recycling cart, you can put wrapping paper and boxes in a larger box and set it next to your recycling cart. Ribbons and bows are not recyclable.

Cellophane wrap and plastic bags are recyclable if they are placed in a yellow bag-the-bag, tied, and placed inside the recycling cart. Bag-the-bag recycling bags are available for pickup at the following locations:

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Sun City Social Center monitors desk, 2 Texas Drive

Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Road

Note that extra plastic bags next to your trash cart are not permitted without a bag tag. Click here for a complete list of recyclables.

Christmas tree drop-off

Christmas trees will be accepted at the City of Georgetown Transfer Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, from Dec. 26-Jan. 31 at no charge. Normal fees apply to other items.

Recycled Christmas trees are turned into mulch, which is available year-round, free-of-charge to City residents. Artificial trees are not accepted.

Transfer Station

Normal hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Collection Station will close at noon Dec. 24. For details, contact Texas Disposal Systems at 512-930-1715.

The City of Georgetown also offers holiday string light recycling through Jan. 31 at drop-off locations throughout Georgetown. For more information, click here.