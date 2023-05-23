Juneteenth marked in Georgetown with 71st annual celebration

The city of Georgetown will be marking Juneteenth with its 71st annual celebration with multiple events, including a festival, basketball tournament, and photo exhibit.

The Georgetown Juneteenth events are sponsored by the Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association and GTX Connect.

Soul at City Center - June 16

The Soul at City Center Juneteenth event from 6-8 p.m. will be held at the outdoor plaza behind 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

The event will include live music by the Austin band Mega’Tune.

Attendees are advices to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks.

Juneteenth Program and Festival - June 17

The Juneteenth program and festival will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St. in San Gabriel Park. The program includes a keynote speaker and a musical performance.

The festival, which follows, includes music by DJ Eric Sampson, a performance by Smooth and EZ Dance of Texas, children’s activities, bingo, a silent auction, and food and vendor booths.

Juneteenth Basketball Tournament - June 17

The Juneteenth Classic 3v3 Basketball Tournament for middle and high school students will be held in the afternoon at San Gabriel Park.

The registration deadline is June 1. There is a $300 grand prize for the tournament winner.

Click here to register for the tournament.

Juneteenth Photo Exhibit - June 12-18

An historical photo exhibit of Juneteenth celebrations in Georgetown will be featured in the lobby at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth marks the day when Union soldiers landed at Galveston and reported to residents that the Civil War was over and slavery had ended.

President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation had been in effect since January 1, 1863, but word did not reach Texas until June 19, 1865.

Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday in Texas in 1980.