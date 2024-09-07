Georgetown lemonade stand raises money for cancer research after two local children died

The Brief Georgetown community sells lemonade to raise money for childhood cancer research Two neighborhood children have died from cancer in last two years



One community in Georgetown is taking the old adage "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade", literally after receiving some of the sourest lemons life can offer.

"Really fun to do, brings the whole community together, and the kids love it as well," said Anya Buzard.

Buzard and her best friend Leena Robins meet just about every weekend under a pavilion nestled between Westinghouse Road and 1460 to sell freshly squeezed lemonade.

"We’ve just been coming out every Saturday, and it’s just been a lot of fun," said Buzard.

The money they make is for two of their neighbors. Both lost a child in the last two years to cancer.

"DJ was so much more than the bad things that happened to him," said Amanda Torres, who lost her son DJ in September 2022. "I don't know if there’s enough words to describe how amazing he is."

He had Ewing Sarcoma, a bone cancer.

"Childhood cancer is so underfunded, and a lot of that has to do with just there’s not enough recognition," said Torres. "No one wants to talk about a sick kid, you know, but kids get sick. That happens every day, you know, there are 47 kids diagnosed a day, and they only get four percent of government funding."

That's why something as small as a community lemonade stand is so important.

"It just seems like something we could put a little bit of money towards and either find a solution for it or at least make it less painful," said Leena Robins.

Before DJ died at four years old, his community made sure his final days were as sweet as could be, including throwing parades, fire truck visits, and meeting Bevo.

"The biggest fear when you lose a child is that they’ll be forgotten, and to know that he’s not means so much," said Torres.

This lemonade stand now holds photos of him and explains how every cup benefits cancer research at St. Jude.

"It was nice seeing everybody come together, and that’s why I figured doing the lemonade stand, you know, we’d have that same support even though DJ is no longer with us," said Robins.

Because when life gives you lemons, sometimes it takes squeezing all the sour out, adding a little bit of sugar, and sharing a cup with others just to make it bearable.

"I can say from experience it’s kind of difficult to feel like you may be a burden and to ask for help, but just know that there are people out there that do want to help and extend that love," said Robins.

For people who don’t live in the neighborhood, the group also has a link on Facebook that donates directly to St. Jude.