New pet for Christmas? Here's what you need to know

Are you welcoming a new furry family member to your home this holiday season?

The Georgetown Animal Shelter is offering the following information to remember when caring for your new pet.

Welcome your pet with love and patience

Give your new furry friend time to acclimate to the new environment, including new smells, sights, and sounds.

The city recommends introducing new pets to new experiences slowly and be patient as they learn the new routine.

Consider working with a trainer to address behaviors before they become a problem.

Leash your pet

Pet owners should remember to always leash their pet in public.

It is against City ordinances for dogs to be at large in the city limits, and for cats that have not been altered or vaccinated to be at large.

It is also against City ordinances to chain or tether your dog unless a person is holding the restraint.

License your pet

All dogs and cats that live within the city limits are required to have an annual city license.

The City’s pet license requirement helps keep rabies under control by enforcing the rabies vaccination requirements. The cost of a license is $5 for animals that are spayed or neutered or $20 for unaltered animals.

For residents age 65 and older, the license is free if the pet is spayed or neutered. Free licenses are limited to one per person.

Licenses may be obtained online, by phone, email, mail, or at the Georgetown Animal Shelter. Click here for more information.

Take care after your pet

You may not allow an animal to damage private property other than the owner’s property, says the city.

Pick up after your pet by immediately removing any waste on public or private property and properly disposing of it.

Free roaming cats that cause a nuisance while off their owner’s property can be impounded and their owner can be fined.

Establish a relationship with a veterinarian

Vets are in high demand these days. Don’t wait until you have an emergency to take your pet to a vet.

If your pet hasn’t been spayed or neutered, there are low-cost options out there if you are able to wait.

Animals adopted from the Georgetown shelter will already be spayed, neutered and vaccinated.

Prepare for emergencies

When making an emergency kit for your family, consider your pet’s needs.

Take a current photo of you and your pet together in case you get separated during a disaster.

Keep your pet’s microchip registration info up to date and be sure to put your name and contact information on your pet’s ID tag.

Learn more on what to do to prepare your pet for emergencies here.

For more information on Georgetown’s animal-related ordinances, click here.