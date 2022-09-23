City of Georgetown hosts Trick or Treat Trail event Oct. 27

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting the inaugural Trick or Treat Trail in San Gabriel Park.

The free event will feature trick or treat booths set up by vendors and community partners from 5:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a movie screening of "Hotel Transylvania" in the Legacy Pavilion.

Local businesses and organizations can sign up for a $15 booth here. Vendors must commit to providing candy, says the city.

The deadline for businesses and organizations interested in setting up a booth along the Trick or Treat Trail is Friday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m. Participants are responsible for providing their own decorations, prizes and candy.

For more information, click here.