City of Georgetown to complete water system maintenance starting April 17

The city of Georgetown will be performing system maintenance on its water system starting April 17.

During this maintenance, the city says water customers may notice chlorine odors and a green or brown tint to the water for brief periods.

Customers could notice changes starting on Thursday, April 18 or Friday, April 19. The maintenance is expected to last through Friday, May 17.

Concentrations maintained during the conversion will be well within state and federal drinking water standards.

Water is safe to drink for people, pets, and plants. However, there are advisories for specific groups:

Dialysis patients and centers: Special precautions are advised for dialysis patients and centers. Water must be properly treated to remove all chemical disinfectants, including chlorine and chloramine, before it is used in dialysis machines. However, the water remains safe for consumption by dialysis patients.

Fish tanks and aquariums: The water will not be safe for use in fish tanks and aquariums during the conversion period due to the temporary change in disinfection treatment.

Pool owners: Pool owners must maintain the same chlorine level in water treated with either free chlorine or chloramines to prevent algae and bacterial growth. Pool supply stores can provide pool owners with more information.

During the conversion period, hydrants will be flushed to help maintain clear water for customers and to ensure the free chlorine reaches the entire system. The process will be repeated when converting the water system back to chloramine, says the city.

Flushing should significantly subside after the conversion. When flushing hydrants, the water department will divert water onto lawns and grassy areas for reuse while also mitigating the pressure to avoid damage.

Most customers will not see a drop in water pressure. If a change in pressure does occur, it is usually momentary. If low pressure persists longer than an hour, customers can report it to the Customer Care team via email.