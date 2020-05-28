Georgetown to open additional facilities, programs in June
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The City of Georgetown has announced that it will continue to open city facilities, programs, and services through the upcoming month of June.
The city says the opening comes in accordance with orders from Governor Abbott's office as well as the city's ability to provide staffing and essential safety measures like social distancing.
Below is a detailed list of what the city plans to reopen in the upcoming months:
Parks and Recreation
The city says it is opening as many parks and recreation facilities as it can and as soon as it in.
Opening June 1
- Youth athletic field practices (one team at a time)
- Outdoor basketball courts
- Community Center
- Outdoor exercise stations
- Garey House
- Picnic pavilions (2+ tables)
- Playgrounds: Except for the creative playscape and play ranch at Garey Park
- Recreation Center: By reservation only
- Outdoor volleyball courts
- Private/small-group tennis lessons
Opening June 15
- Athletic field rentals (youth)
- Outdoor pools at the following locations: Recreation Center, Williams Drive, Village. Open at 25 percent occupancy. All other outdoor pools will remain closed at this time, due to limited number of trained lifeguards.
- Camp Goodwater (50 kids/week)
- Fitness programs
Opening July 1
- Adaptive Camp-Georgetown ISD Campus
- Kid City-GISD Campus
- Recreation programs
Remaining closed
- Other outdoor pools
- Garey Park Play Ranch
- Creative Playscape
- Splash pads
- Youth athletic leagues
- Sunset Movie Series (June)
- Tennis camps
- The following sports camps: Tennis, Adventure, Volleyball Skills, Challenger Sports Soccer, and Sporties for Shorties
- All Enrichment Camps (art, hoop dance, LEGO, comic book creation, U-Tubers Unite!)
- Junior Fire and Police academies
Unknown
- Adult athletic leagues
- Sunset Movie Series (July and August)
- Swim lessons
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court lobby, 510 W. Ninth St., will reopen June 1. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The public is encouraged to contact the Court offices prior to coming in person. Contact the Municipal Court at (512) 930-3625.
Advisory Boards and Commissions
Effective June 1, city advisory boards will start meeting, either in the Friends Room of the Georgetown Public Library or Council Chambers. Meetings will be held in person, with the option for advisory board members to participate via conference call. Public comment will only be taken in person, and the public is welcome to attend.
Special events
- The City is working with the Georgetown Sertoma Club to provide a drive-in fireworks show. The annual festival has been canceled due to physical distancing concerns.
- The City will continue with its plan to hold POPPtoberfest, in the place of the annual Red Poppy Festival, from Oct. 23 to 25.
- Music on the Square is expected to start in July.
GoGeo
Regular GoGeo bus service will resume June 8. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no Saturday service. GoGeo buses will begin collecting regular fare July 1.
Fee waivers and Customer Assistance Program
In an effort to support individuals, families, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, City Council at its April 14 meeting voted to waive certain City fees through May 31. The Council on May 26 directed staff to continue waiving these fees through June.
- Temporary sign permit application fee
- Security systems false alarm fee
- GoGeo transit fares and para-transit fee
- Utility billing late fees
City Council also approved a $1 million COVID-19 customer assistance program to help people pay their utility bills.
The city also says it will reclose any of its facilities, with notice, if safety procedures can’t be maintained or the governor alters his orders.
