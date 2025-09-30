Georgetown triple shooting: Man arrested for capital murder

article

The Brief A man was arrested for capital murder in connection to a triple murder in Georgetown On Sept. 13, Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8, were all killed in the shooting Police said the man knew the victims



A man was arrested in connection with a triple murder at a Georgetown apartment earlier this month.

Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8, were all killed in the shooting.

What we know:

Police said on Sept. 26, a warrant was issued for 26-year-old Raul Franco for capital murder for the deaths of Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8.

Franco had been in custody in Williamson and Bell counties since Sept. 14 on an unrelated charge.

Investigators determined Franco is the son of Brooks' roommate, who was not in Texas at the time of the murders. Franco killed the three victims in the morning hours of Sept. 13.

Related article

Police said Franco was known to the victims and this is not believed to be a random act.

Investigators are still looking for information about the gun used in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with any information should contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or online at www.wilcocrimetips.org. Tips may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

What they're saying:

"The Georgetown Police Department is mindful of the deep pain this case has caused and extends our condolences to the families of the victims. The tragic loss of life in this case has profoundly affected both the family and the Georgetown community," Georgetown PD said in a statement.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Saturday, Sept. 13, around 7:26 p.m., officers received a call reporting that bodies were found inside an apartment in the 300 block of Luther Drive.

When officers arrived, they found three bodies. They were identified as Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8.