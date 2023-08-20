Expand / Collapse search

Georgetown firefighters remind people to take precaution around water after drowning incident

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Williamson County
FOX 7 Austin
Georgetown's Dive Team provided assistance at Granger Lake for a drowning incident Monday. (Georgetown Fire Department)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Georgetown firefighters are reminding everyone to take precaution around water after a drowning incident this week.

The Georgetown Dive Team was dispatched to provide assistance to Williamson County Game Wardens at Granger Lake on Monday afternoon in response to a drowning incident. The victim was successfully recovered during the same afternoon.

GFD is reminding everyone to follow these safety tips around water:

  • Don't dive or jump into unknown waters. Shallow areas, rocks, and hazards may lurk beneath the surface.
  • Swim with a buddy in supervised areas. Lifeguards ensure your safety.
  • When watching children, give them your full attention. Avoid distractions.
  • Skip the alcohol before swimming or boating. Stay focused and responsible.
  • Learn CPR! Your skills can save lives while waiting for emergency services.
  • Wear proper life jackets when boating, regardless of distance or swimming ability.
  • Remember, toys aren't safety devices. Choose approved life jackets instead.