Georgetown firefighters remind people to take precaution around water after drowning incident
Image 1 of 8
▼
Georgetown's Dive Team provided assistance at Granger Lake for a drowning incident Monday. (Georgetown Fire Department)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Georgetown firefighters are reminding everyone to take precaution around water after a drowning incident this week.
The Georgetown Dive Team was dispatched to provide assistance to Williamson County Game Wardens at Granger Lake on Monday afternoon in response to a drowning incident. The victim was successfully recovered during the same afternoon.
GFD is reminding everyone to follow these safety tips around water:
- Don't dive or jump into unknown waters. Shallow areas, rocks, and hazards may lurk beneath the surface.
- Swim with a buddy in supervised areas. Lifeguards ensure your safety.
- When watching children, give them your full attention. Avoid distractions.
- Skip the alcohol before swimming or boating. Stay focused and responsible.
- Learn CPR! Your skills can save lives while waiting for emergency services.
- Wear proper life jackets when boating, regardless of distance or swimming ability.
- Remember, toys aren't safety devices. Choose approved life jackets instead.