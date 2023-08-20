Georgetown firefighters remind people to take precaution around water after drowning incident

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Georgetown's Dive Team provided assistance at Granger Lake for a drowning incident Monday. (Georgetown Fire Department)

Georgetown firefighters are reminding everyone to take precaution around water after a drowning incident this week.

The Georgetown Dive Team was dispatched to provide assistance to Williamson County Game Wardens at Granger Lake on Monday afternoon in response to a drowning incident. The victim was successfully recovered during the same afternoon.

GFD is reminding everyone to follow these safety tips around water: