Get a free COVID-19 shot under Friday night lights in Hays County

San Marcos High School will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics during upcoming home football games at Toyota Rattler Stadium.

The opportunity is made possible through a partnership with San Marcos CISD, Walgreens and Mano Amiga SM, a local nonprofit.

"I think anything we can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is important, and it’s genuinely a community effort," said Alyssa Garza, outreach coordinator with Mano Amiga.

The vaccination clinics will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. inside the main concourse area of the Stadium. First or second doses will be provided.

"It's football season and it’s Texas, so why not combine all of it and get as many people to our stadium and get as many people vaccinated as possible," said Andrew Fernandez, executive director of communications for SMCISD. "If we can get more people vaccinated in our city, that means our students are safe and our staff is safe."

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. $25 gift cards will be provided to those who get a vaccine while supplies last. Parental consent forms will be available for minors who wish to be vaccinated.

Walgreens pharmacists will be available to answer any questions people have about the vaccines in both English and Spanish.

The clinics will be offered at games on Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29. Masks are not required at Rattler Stadium but are strongly encouraged.

