APD seeking leads in North Austin hookah lounge shooting

The Austin Police Department is still investigating a shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge.

APD says around 4:20 a.m., on Nov. 26, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Ghost Hookah Lounge at 13717 Burnet Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Witnesses at the scene say they didn't see who shot the victim.

EMS responded and took the victim, later identified by family as 22-year-old Azia Moore, to the hospital. Her father Tyree Moore said earlier this month she is now recovering after spending about a week in the hospital.

"She said she heard shots, and she took off running, and then she just fell to the ground. She tried to get up, and she couldn’t feel her legs," Moore told FOX 7 Austin.

Azia, 22, is in the hospital after being shot outside of The Ghost Hookah Lounge in North Austin.

Detectives continue to search for leads in Azia's shooting and are requesting the community's assistance with any information related to this incident, says APD.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.