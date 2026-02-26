US military accidentally shoots down own drone at Texas border, lawmakers say

article

The Brief The U.S. military accidentally shot down a CBP drone near El Paso, lawmakers say. A laser-based anti-drone system was reportedly used, and the FAA shut down nearby airspace. The cause is under review; federal agencies have not detailed what went wrong.



The U.S. military accidentally used a "laser-based" anti-drone system to shoot down a Customs and Border Protection drone Thursday night in Texas, lawmakers say.

The incident happened at Fort Hancock, south of El Paso on the southern border.

Military shoots down drone

What we know:

Members of Congress say the incident was a result of using "high risk" technology for anti-drone protection.

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly shut down airspace near El Paso after the incident.

Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives, Rick Larsen, Bennie Thompson and Andre Carson jointly released a statement Thursday night, quoted in full by the Associated Press.

‘Our heads are exploding’

What they're saying:

"Our heads are exploding over the news that DoD reportedly shot down a Customs and Border Protection drone using a high risk counter-unmanned aircraft system," the statement says. "We said months ago that the White House’s decision to sidestep a bipartisan, tri-committee bill to appropriately train C-UAS operators and address the lack of coordination between the Pentagon, DHS and the FAA was a short-sighted idea. Now, we’re seeing the result of its incompetence."

What we don't know:

Federal agencies have referred requests for comment to the FAA, which has only said airspace has been closed around the area of the incident.

Recent El Paso airspace shutdown

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, the El Paso International Airport was briefly closed due to a similar drone shooting incident.

After initially reporting temporary flight restrictions to El Paso International Airport would ground flights for 10 days, the FAA lifted the closure the same day.

The object, which was originally referred to as a "cartel drone" by U.S. officials including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, was later reported to have been a party balloon, Fox News Digital said.