Deadly downtown crash: Austin police looking for 2 persons of interest

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two persons of interest who might have information in connection to a deadly crash.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, around 3:07 a.m., officers responded to a call about a crash in the 2200 block of East 7th Street in Downtown Austin.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Migle Kungyte, an active duty soldier.

During the course of the investigation, APD Detectives found video footage which shows two persons of interest who might have more information about the incident and a vehicle that may be involved.

One person of interest was described as a white or Hispanic man, last seen wearing a white ball cap, light shirt, dark shorts, and white socks with white shoes.

The second person of interest was described as a Hispanic or Black man, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans.

Austin police said the vehicle that may be involved is a white 2018-22 Toyota 4Runner Limited Edition.

Anyone with any information should contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

You may also contact the Army Crime Investigations Division (CID) Central Texas Field Office at 254 287-2722. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Army CID Submit-A-Tip online form here. If you wish to remain anonymous, you will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable. A reward of up to $10,000 may be available for credible information on the incident.