How can I stay safe from gift card, cryptocurrency scams?
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is launching a new campaign to warn residents about the dangers of gift card and cryptocurrency scams.
What they're saying:
KPD says that there has been a string of incidents in Kyle and across Central Texas, with detectives involving cases involving calls from someone claiming to be a government agency, a bank representative, law enforcement officer, or even a panicked family member in trouble.
These calls create a sense of urgency, demanding direct payment in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency, making the funds nearly impossible to recover.
As part of the campaign, Kyle police is:
- partnering with local stores where scammers may direct victims to purchase gift cards
- providing in-person education to local organizations on how to identify those suspicious payment requests
- sharing scam alerts and shareable tips on social media
What you can do:
The following are common indicators of a scam:
- Requesting payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency
- Requiring the victim to create a business account through payment platforms during online sales
- Threatening arrest, legal action or account suspension
- Demanding immediate payment without time to verify
- Instructing to keep the transaction secret
- Claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security Administration, law enforcement or financial institutions demanding immediate payment
Here's what you can do to protect yourself:
- Never pay an unknown person or organization with gift cards or cryptocurrency
- Hang up and call back using an official number found independently, not one provided by the caller
- Don't follow unverified links in texts or emails
- Never share personal or financial information in response to unsolicited calls, texts or emails
- Speak with a trusted family member or friend before making any unusual financial transactions
If you believe you may have been targeted by a scam, you are urged to report it immediately. Kyle residents can call KPD at 512-268-3232.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Kyle Police Department