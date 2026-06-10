How can I stay safe from gift card, cryptocurrency scams?

The Brief Kyle police launching new campaign on gift card, crypto scams Police say there has been a string of incidents in Kyle, Central Texas



The Kyle Police Department is launching a new campaign to warn residents about the dangers of gift card and cryptocurrency scams.

What they're saying:

KPD says that there has been a string of incidents in Kyle and across Central Texas, with detectives involving cases involving calls from someone claiming to be a government agency, a bank representative, law enforcement officer, or even a panicked family member in trouble.

These calls create a sense of urgency, demanding direct payment in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency, making the funds nearly impossible to recover.

As part of the campaign, Kyle police is:

partnering with local stores where scammers may direct victims to purchase gift cards

providing in-person education to local organizations on how to identify those suspicious payment requests

sharing scam alerts and shareable tips on social media

What you can do:

The following are common indicators of a scam:

Requesting payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency

Requiring the victim to create a business account through payment platforms during online sales

Threatening arrest, legal action or account suspension

Demanding immediate payment without time to verify

Instructing to keep the transaction secret

Claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security Administration, law enforcement or financial institutions demanding immediate payment

Here's what you can do to protect yourself:

Never pay an unknown person or organization with gift cards or cryptocurrency

Hang up and call back using an official number found independently, not one provided by the caller

Don't follow unverified links in texts or emails

Never share personal or financial information in response to unsolicited calls, texts or emails

Speak with a trusted family member or friend before making any unusual financial transactions

If you believe you may have been targeted by a scam, you are urged to report it immediately. Kyle residents can call KPD at 512-268-3232.