Expand / Collapse search

How can I stay safe from gift card, cryptocurrency scams?

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 10, 2026 1:36 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 1:36 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Kyle police launching new campaign on gift card, crypto scams
    • Police say there has been a string of incidents in Kyle, Central Texas

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is launching a new campaign to warn residents about the dangers of gift card and cryptocurrency scams.

What they're saying:

KPD says that there has been a string of incidents in Kyle and across Central Texas, with detectives involving cases involving calls from someone claiming to be a government agency, a bank representative, law enforcement officer, or even a panicked family member in trouble.

These calls create a sense of urgency, demanding direct payment in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency, making the funds nearly impossible to recover.

As part of the campaign, Kyle police is:

  • partnering with local stores where scammers may direct victims to purchase gift cards
  • providing in-person education to local organizations on how to identify those suspicious payment requests
  • sharing scam alerts and shareable tips on social media

What you can do:

The following are common indicators of a scam:

  • Requesting payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency
  • Requiring the victim to create a business account through payment platforms during online sales
  • Threatening arrest, legal action or account suspension
  • Demanding immediate payment without time to verify
  • Instructing to keep the transaction secret
  • Claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security Administration, law enforcement or financial institutions demanding immediate payment

Here's what you can do to protect yourself:

  • Never pay an unknown person or organization with gift cards or cryptocurrency
  • Hang up and call back using an official number found independently, not one provided by the caller
  • Don't follow unverified links in texts or emails
  • Never share personal or financial information in response to unsolicited calls, texts or emails
  • Speak with a trusted family member or friend before making any unusual financial transactions

If you believe you may have been targeted by a scam, you are urged to report it immediately. Kyle residents can call KPD at 512-268-3232.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Kyle Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyKyle