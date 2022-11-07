Gifts for the home and holiday entertaining

Hosting this holiday season? These essentials will help you make the most of your time so you can enjoy your guests even more!

Casafina Tableware

www.casafinagifts.com

The name says it all. These pieces are as charming and authentic as they are beautiful. Inspired by the skilled artisans of Italy and Portugal known for hand-finishing each piece, this is a serious boost to your holiday tablescape. From plates and mugs to flatware and serving pieces, the collections look good enough to eat (off of).

Vornado Alexa Enabled Fan

amzn.to/3CxX2eo

Alexa, keep my guests cool! Vornado’s new suite of Alexa-enabled products allows you to take control of your home comfort using your voice or your smartphone or tablet via the Alexa app. We loved this modern fan and the traditionally controlled vintage fans. You get full control of the direction of airflow, effortlessly adjusting a full 90 degrees. There are no more knobs. Sleek, unobtrusive push button controls offer low, medium, high, and turbo speed settings.

Tramontina 5qt All in One Plus Pan

www.tramontina.com/all-in-one-plus-pan-5-qt-ceramic-non-stick---blueberry-blue_80110085/p

Feed the whole gang with just one pan! The 5 Qt Forged Aluminum Jumbo Cooker All in One Plus Pan is a great size for sautéing, frying, braising, and more. It features a high-temperature silicone exterior finish and ILAG® Swiss Crystals non-toxic ceramic non-stick interior that easily wipes clean. The induction-ready stainless steel base plate allows you to use it on any cooktop. Each set includes a unique aluminum lid with a stainless steel handle that doubles as a spoon rest, a multi-purpose bamboo utensil for flipping and stirring, a nesting steamer insert, and a bamboo trivet that's perfect for taking the pan directly from kitchen to table. It’s oven-safe up to 400°, dishwasher-safe, and comes in seven stylish colors.

Ankarsrum Stainless Steel 7 Liter Stand Mixer

amzn.to/3Vr1Z1b

The Ankarsrum Original Kitchen Machine has been a favorite mixer of Swedish cooks since 1940. Now available in the U.S. and fashioned from sturdy chrome and steel, this 600-watt professional quality kitchen tool is a durable all-purpose mixer that produces superior baking results. Optional attachments eliminate the need for a food processor, meat grinder, or slicer. The large stainless steel mixing bowl has an astounding capacity of 21 cups of flour and variable speed settings.

Capresso Infinity Plus Coffee Grinder

amzn.to/3Tlsa7D

You and your guests will enjoy maximum aroma and flavor retention. This conical burr grinder provides the widest range of precision grinding for every type of brewing method from Turkish, espresso, drip coffee, French press, pour-over brewers and percolators.

Jura E4 Espresso Machine

amzn.to/3CYgrGL

Brew a delicious cup of coffee with the Jura E4 automatic coffee machine. Especially suitable for making black coffee specialties, the E4 features three intensity levels to choose from using the touch display. On board grinder, 3D brewing process, and hot water preparation make this an essential tool for even the most discerning coffee lovers. The 64 oz. water tank and 10 oz. whole bean container mean this machine has enough capacity for daily use.

Old World Christmas Ornaments

oldworldchristmas.com

The folks at Old World Christmas have done it again! Each year their new line of blown glass ornaments perfectly captures the pop culture of the season. Their new PSL, and Wordle-themed ornaments are the perfect gift to give or add to your own collection.

TruSens Air Purifier

amzn.to/3CyMY4T

Discreetly keep the air in your home clean with the TrueSense Air Purifier. It captures and destroys airborne viruses, allergens, and certain VOC gases. Ultraviolet light (UV-C) kills germs and bacteria trapped in the filter. Filters pet dander, odor, allergies, smoke, bacteria, dust, and mold. The remote SensorPod will actively monitor the air quality of the room and adjust the unit air speed. Bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively throughout a room.

Hoover Clean Slate Pet

amzn.to/3CVFzy2

It’s less expensive than a single visit from the pros with amazing results. The Hoover CleanSlate Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner combines powerful suction, versatile tools, and the performance of the Oxy formula to permanently remove stains (yes, including wine) and pet messes. It’s versatile with a 7" WidePath tool for large areas like stairs and a TightSpot tool for crevices and tough-to-reach areas. The light tank, portable design, and long cord let you easily move between areas.

ReadyFestive Holiday Box

readyfestive.com

Cross "decorate house" off your list! The folks at ReadyFestive have you covered. ReadyFestive is a customizable service offering boxes filled with holiday décor for four seasons plus 10 holidays throughout the year. Select from three different box sizes and flexible payment options. Bright, festive and unique – prices start at just $69.

Bake Away For Kids by Kids

amzn.to/3EFXrOA

Create lifelong memories while prepping for guests. With this beautifully illustrated kids’ cookbook, your young chefs or bakers will feel just like their parents as they learn to measure, mix, bake, and more. It’s all kid-friendly because this cookbook was created for kids, by kids. Baketivity ran a cooking competition for kids, and submissions poured in from all over the country. Now your children can participate in this national gathering of friendship, confidence, and delectable baked goods!

World of Elf Prop Kit

www.worldelforg.com

Save time by calling in the creativity of this magical elf prop kit. The collection contains unique individually packaged props and activities for each day your Christmas elf is visiting. Set up takes just a couple of minutes a day and each kit comes with a free doll stand, wooden easel, Velcro dots, putty, and almost everything else you may need. Plus, the gift box converts into a magical home, complete with a magic door so your elf can return to the North Pole each night.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide