Gillespie County house explosion: Husband and wife die from injuries

The Brief Authorities say a husband and wife have died from their injuries after a house explosion The explosion happened on May 27 Investigation continues into the cause



The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office says a husband and wife have died from their injuries after a recent house explosion.

What they're saying:

The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it "would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the two victims involved in the May 27, 2026 house explosion."

"The family is dealing with the passing of both victims husband and wife from their injuries sustained during this tragic incident. We have been in close contact with the family and we will continue to do so."

The backstory:

At around 8:30 a.m. on May 27, Fredericksburg Fire/EMS responded to a reported house explosion at 16 Serenity Lane in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, which is about nine miles south of Fredericksburg off U.S. Highway 87.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story home on a six-acre lot fully involved in fire. The home was damaged extensively, and an outbuilding on the same lot received some damage due to flying debris.

According to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, there was no evidence of criminal activity.

The property has both propane and electric utilities with gas lines running throughout.

Preliminary findings suggest the explosion could have been caused by a propane leak inside the house.

Investigators said a power outage hit the area the night before, which may have affected appliances or pilot lights.

What's next:

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion and will release more detailed information once the investigation is complete.