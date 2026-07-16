Texas flooding: 1 reported death in catastrophic Hill Country flooding

The Brief Fatal historic flooding: Catastrophic flash flooding across the Texas Hill Country has left one person dead in Kerr County, as the Guadalupe River crested at a near-historic 37 feet. Widespread rescues and evacuations: Torrential overnight rains triggered emergency water rescues, washed away bridges, and forced hundreds of residents into emergency shelters across multiple counties. Dam gates opening: The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) is opening floodgates at the Wirtz and Starcke dams today, which will cause fast flows and higher water levels downstream.



Heavy rain across Central Texas has led to flooded rivers and creeks and multiple flash flood warnings and emergency notices from the National Weather Service.

12:45 pm

LCRA will open multiple floodgates at Wirtz Dam and Starcke Dam later today. Flows will be fast and water levels will be higher than usual downstream of the dams. Take action now to protect people and property that may be affected.

Reminder: Wirtz Dam creates Lake LBJ and Starcke Dam creates Lake Marble Falls. The runoff will flow from Lake LBJ into Lake Marble Falls and then into Lake Travis.

12:30 p.m.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety now confirm one fatality related to July 16th flooding, recovered in the Center Point vicinity. This person’s name and information will not be shared until next-of-kin notifications are complete.

Kendall County Update

Floodwaters from a surging Guadalupe River crested at a near-historic 37 feet Thursday, triggering rescues and voluntary evacuations across Kendall County, while emergency officials moved quickly to reassure the public that a bright red dye pooling in the water poses no health hazard.

The river matched the height of a devastating July 4, 2025, flood but is carrying a higher volume of water over a wider footprint. Kendall County Emergency Management Coordinator Brady Constantine said the river crested at Highway 87 on Thursday morning following torrential rains that began inundating the area around 2 a.m.

Despite widespread property, road, and bridge damage throughout the county, officials reported no fatalities or missing persons in Kendall County. First responders conducted two official water rescues and assisted dozens of residents to a voluntary evacuation center established north of Comfort at a local school. The shelter, coordinated with the Comfort Independent School District, housed up to 68 displaced residents and their pets on Thursday.

Red dye in the river

Addressing a visual anomaly in the floodwaters, officials clarified that a distinct red tint in the water near Comfort is entirely non-toxic. The coloration was caused by a flooded 500-gallon drum of agricultural diesel dye at a commercial facility near Interstate 10. Constantine said he contacted the facility's owners, who had successfully moved their fuel and oil trucks to higher ground before the river breached the property. The Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) confirmed the dye is environmentally safe.

Emergency officials began planning for the storm on Tuesday, securing state search-and-rescue assets, including boat teams, ambulances, and game wardens. Those assets were strategically backfilled by the state after being deployed to nearby Boerne, which faced severe storm damage Wednesday.

Local sirens in downtown Comfort were manually triggered by the local volunteer fire department. Constantine explained that the sirens are designated to monitor Cypress Creek, which directly impacts local homes and businesses, rather than the Guadalupe River's main floodway.

"The Hill Country is known as Flash Flood Alley," said Kendall County Judge Shane Stellarzik, noting that residents were highly alert following last year's historic flood. "They knew how to handle themselves and knew how to take steps to take care of their own safety and property."

What's next:

While a second wave of water is expected to move down the river system Thursday afternoon, officials do not expect it to match the morning's peak. Property and infrastructure damage assessments will begin once the waters fully recede.

Residents seeking immediate recovery assistance can obtain flood cleanup buckets and emergency food from Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, located at 38 Cascade Caverns Road in Boerne.

11:26 a.m.

Event extended (time). Flood Watch from 7/16/2026 11:25 AM to 7/17/2026 12:00 PM CDT for Gillespie County, TX, Blanco County, TX, Llano County, TX.

Event canceled. Flood Watch from 7/16/2026 11:25 AM to 7:00 PM CDT for Hays County, TX, Travis County, TX, Burnet County, TX, Williamson County, TX.

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 10:40 AM to 7/17/2026 7:00 PM CDT for Mason County, TX.

Flash Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 10:25 AM to 1:15 PM CDT for Mason County, TX.

Loss of life reported

What they're saying:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed there has been one death in the flooding that happened overnight.

"I have learned that there has been one loss of life now, and that happened overnight," Abbott said in a briefing. "I am informed that the loss of life is not a camper. We will double check on that to make sure."

Abbott said he believes the death happened downstream from Kerrville, between the Comfort and Kerrville area.

Kerr County Update

11 a.m.

Emergency personnel across Kerr County are conducting multiple water rescues as a rapidly changing major flood event forces evacuations and closes roads along the surging Guadalupe River.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County, and the City of Kerrville, alongside local and state first responders, launched a coordinated, countywide emergency response Thursday to combat major flooding affecting Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, and Center Point.

As of Thursday morning, authorities reported multiple active water rescue operations, though no loss of life has been confirmed. Furthermore, officials confirmed that all campers at local Kerr County youth camps have been accounted for and are safe.

The Guadalupe River has reached a moderate flood stage in Hunt and a major flood stage in both Kerrville and Center Point. Just before 6 a.m., a river gauge at Center Point recorded a staggering rise to 37 feet. Emergency officials warned that conditions remain highly volatile and another sudden rise in the river is possible.

Officials are urging the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, describing road conditions throughout the county as extremely hazardous due to high water and heavy debris.

"If you are not in danger from rising water, shelter in place and do not attempt to travel," local authorities said in a joint safety advisory. "If you are in a low-lying area or near the river and have not evacuated, seek higher ground immediately and call 911."

Motorists are strictly warned not to drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roadways, and to keep lanes clear for responding emergency vehicles.

Three emergency shelters have been established to assist displaced residents and visitors:

Kerrville: Calvary Temple, located at 3000 TX-534 Loop. This location is also operating as a central reunification center.

Ingram: City West Church, located at 3139 Junction Highway.

Center Point: Center Point ISD Gymnasium, located at 215 China St.

Local agencies are providing ongoing public updates primarily through the official social media channels for Kerr County and the City of Kerrville.

10:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning includes Spring Branch TX until 10:15 PM CDT

10:23 a.m.

SHELTERS OPEN IN UVALDE

Due to widespread flooding and rising water levels on the Leona, Nueces, and Frio Rivers, emergency responders have opened additional shelters for residents who need a safe place to go.

Shelter Locations:

Flores Elementary Campus 901 N. Getty St.

Dalton Elementary School 600 N. Fourth St.

Southwest Texas College 2401 Garner Field Road

IMPORTANT: All major highways and streets near rivers, creeks, and low-water crossings throughout Uvalde are closed due to flooding. Please do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown. Just a small amount of moving water can sweep a vehicle away, and conditions can change rapidly. If you are in an area prone to flooding, evacuate early if it is safe to do so and follow instructions from local officials.

The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department is actively responding alongside our partner agencies. We ask everyone to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and continue to monitor official updates.

10:09 a.m.

Road Closures: Highway 16 South is currently closed at the Fredericksburg city limits due to water over the bridge.

Please avoid the area and stay home if at all possible until conditions improve. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways—conditions can change quickly, and it only takes a small amount of moving water to sweep a vehicle away.

9:57 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues Del Rio TX, Lake View TX, Johnstone TX until 5:30 PM CDT

9:35 a.m.

Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 9:35 AM to 7/17/2026 12:00 AM CDT for Mason County, TX.

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 9:33 AM to 7/17/2026 6:00 AM CDT for Gillespie County, TX, Blanco County, TX.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Vanderpool TX, Hunt TX, Mountain Home TX until 4:30 PM CDT

Flash Flood Emergency continues for Comfort TX, Waring TX and Center Point TX until 3:30 PM CDT

Fredericksburg/Gillespie County Emergency Management: The Pedernales River is projected to flood to 35 feet and potentially higher. Structures, vehicles, and people near the river are at risk. Move to higher ground immediately away from the river.

9:30 a.m.

9:16 a.m.

Video shared with FOX Local showed new flood warning sirens sounding overnight at a campground near the Ingram area. The alarm is meant to alert people to quickly move to higher ground and away from rising rivers.

9 a.m.

Severe flooding has forced the closure of multiple major roadways and county roads across Frio, Uvalde, and Zavala counties, transportation officials announced Thursday.

The following routes are currently closed to all traffic due to high water:

West FM 140: Closed from the Frio County line to Uvalde County.

U.S. 57: Closed from Interstate 35 to Zavala County.

FM 3352: Closed from Interstate 35 to U.S. 57.

FM 1581: Closed between Pearsall and Divot.

County Road 4201 (Beever Road): Closed from Interstate 35 to FM 1581.

County Road 4425 (Derby Road): Closed from Interstate 35 to FM 1581.

Authorities issued a stark warning to motorists, emphasizing that barricades have been placed in the roadway for public safety and protection from hazardous floodwaters. Drivers are strictly prohibited from moving or driving around any barricades.

8:40 a.m.

Emergency responders have opened new shelters in Uvalde at the Flores Elementary Campus, 901 N. Getty St., and Southwest Texas College, 2401 Garner Field Road, as city and county residents evacuate to avoid the rising Leona, Nueces and Frio rivers.

All major highways and streets near rivers, creeks and sloughs in Uvalde are closed due to flooding, according to the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management.

8:02 a.m.

Kerrville City Hall says residents along Quinlan Creek should evacuate to higher ground. Local roads are still flooded with more rain expected.

The city is also asking the public to minimize water use to reduce strain on the system as the Surface Water Plant has been taken offline due to operational issues. The system has transitioned to groundwater well sites.

City officials say there are no issues with the community's water supply and that the conservation request is just a preventative measure.

7:40 a.m.

Kendall County has established emergency shelters at:

Comfort High School at 143 US-87 North in Comfort, Texas

Kendall County Golden Age Center at 628 Front St in Comfort, Texas

Kendall County officials are urging residents in Comfort to stay off the bridges and roads as the water is actively rising. They have also closed county officials for Thursday, July 16.

Residents along the Guadalupe in Comfort area are still urged to move to higher ground now and not wait to see water rising before taking action.

Emergency alerts can be accessed by texting KENDALL to 69310.

7:22 a.m.

Bandera County has temporary shelters in place for residents impacted by flooding:

Lakehills United Methodist Church at 150 Avenue J in Lakehills, Texas

Silver Sage Hill Country Resource Center at 803 Buck Creek Drive in Bandera, Texas

Southeastern Bandera County as well as Kendall County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 p.m. as Doppler radar and rain gauges have detected heavy rain across the area.

Between three inches and one foot of water has already fallen with additional rainfall up to one inch possible, says the NWS.

6:53 a.m.

Rescue boats are in the water in Kerr County.

At least two bridges have been washed away and flooded roads are hampering first responders in getting to flood-impacted areas.

Ten people trapped on top of a barn have been rescued.

According to the NWS, the Guadalupe River rose about 22 feet in less than an hour.

Kerr County flooding

Local perspective:

According to the NWS, at 5:30 a.m., a river gauge reported a large and deadly flood wave moving down the Guadalupe River.

The river gauge at Center Point, which sits between Kerrville and Comfort, has risen 32 feet in four hours and is expected to reach a crest similar to the July 4, 2025 catastrophic river flood that killed at least 130 people.

Flash flooding is already occurring, says the NWS.

What you can do:

Residents along the Guadalupe River are urged to seek higher ground now.

There are also two shelters in place for evacuees:

Calvary Temple at 3000 TX-534 Loop in Kerrville

City West Church at 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.