2 arrested, multiple drugs seized from home in Gillespie County: sheriff

The Brief 2 arrested in Gillespie County Search warrant uncovered drugs and firearm More charges could be pending



Two people have been arrested after a search warrant at a Gillespie County home uncovered drugs and a firearm, says the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident began as a call about a disturbance involving a weapon at an address of West US 290 on July 27.

Responding deputies learned a resident had possibly discharged a firearm during the disturbance and while on-scene, learned that the suspect also had drugs and was possibly involved in drug distribution.

An investigation by the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Division led to a search warrant which was executed on July 29.

The search warrant uncovered a modified AR pistol with a loaded 30-round magazine, nearly a pound of marijuana, about 40 grams, or about 1.4 oz, of Xanax and about 3.2 grams, or .011 oz, of cocaine.

A man and a woman were detained, then arrested. GCSO did not identify those arrested.

The man is charged with:

Manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in penalty group 3 between 28 and 200 grams

Manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 1 and 4 grams

Possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 lbs

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

The woman is charged with:

Manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in penalty group 3 between 28 and 200 grams

Manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 1 and 4 grams

Possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 lbs

What's next:

GCSO says that the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.