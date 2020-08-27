Girl, 2, with Down syndrome stars in fashion campaign

article

This cute kiddo was ready for her close-up.

A toddler with Down syndrome is the new star of a fashion campaign after being discovered by a children’s clothing brand on Instagram.

Eleanor Manton, 2, modeled for JoJo Maman Bébé’s autumn/winter 2020 catalog after scouts found the youngster’s photos online and knew she’d be picture-perfect for the ads, The Sun reports.

Eleanor with parents Helen and Craig, pictured. (Kennedy News)

Manton’s mom, Helen, said she was “jumping for joy” when the retailer emailed her about the opportunity.

"When I saw those campaign images I don't think the phrase 'bursting with pride' cuts it,” Helen explained. "Just seeing her little beaming face, she's just a ray of light, was incredible, it makes me really, really proud.”

With traditional photo shoots impossible amid the coronavirus pandemic, JoJo Maman Bébé instead mailed the clothes to the Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, family to photograph their little model in themselves.

JoJo Maman Bébé scouts found the youngster’s photos online and knew she’d be picture-perfect for the ads (Kennedy News)

Dad Craig played an all-important role as the “chief smile coordinator” for the toddler, while Helen shot on her iPhone. Eleanor was all smiles in a red sweater, printed leggings and booties for the big photo op, captured in the great outdoors.

“It’s important for people with Down syndrome to be seen in the mainstream media,” the proud mom explained. "The more people like Eleanor are out there in mainstream inclusive fashion then the better it will be."

Helen told the BBC that the cover girl also recognizes herself in the campaign photos, exclaiming, "That's me."

