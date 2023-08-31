Man groomed 14-year-old girl through Instagram: TCSO

article

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for additional potential victims of a San Marcos man they say groomed a child through social media.

In April, TCSO responded to a report of sexual abuse of a child, where the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was reportedly groomed by 24-year-old Ashton Popp through Instagram.

The investigation so far indicates Popp began grooming the girl when she entered 7th grade, says TCSO.

In June, detectives had collected enough evidence to issue a warrant for Popp's arrest, and he was arrested on July 4.

TCSO says there is a strong likelihood there are additional victims in the Austin-Travis County area and is asking the victims or parents of potential victims to come forward.

Victims or parents can call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call 911 to report their involvement with Popp.

TCSO’s Victim Services Unit works hand in hand with detectives throughout the entire process to help victims of sexual abuse. Detectives also take meticulous measures to protect the identity of young victims, says TCSO.

How do I protect my kids on social media?

The Department of Justice has tips, guidelines, and resources to help parents keep their kids safe on social media.