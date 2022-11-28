Giving Tuesday: Help someone in need pay their City of Austin utility bill

This Giving Tuesday, you can bring some holiday cheer to a loved one, friend, or neighbors by making a payment toward their City of Austin utility bill.

All you need is their name and address. You don't need to know their account number, although it can be helpful if you do.

Then, visit the Gift of Comfort webpage and download the Gift of Comfort payment form. Fill out all of the form’s required fields and deliver it and the payment to one of the City’s Utility Payment Centers, or mail it to:



City of Austin – Payment Processing

P.O. Box 2267

Austin, TX 78783-2267

The customer will receive a letter from City of Austin Utilities, letting them know they have received a gift payment toward their account. You can give anonymously or print a Gift of Comfort gift card to give to the recipient personally.

The Gift of Comfort program allows anyone, whether they are a City of Austin Utilities customer or not, to give this practical and thoughtful gift during these challenging times.



"City of Austin Utilities customers often ask how they can help others in the community," said Elaine Veselka, Vice President of Customer Account Management. "Our Gift of Comfort program is the perfect opportunity to donate funds to assist with utility bill payments, during the holiday season or any time of the year."

If you are interested in helping neighbors in need, but don’t know who needs help, consider donating to the City of Austin Utilities’ Customer Assistance Program. The program helps customers who are unable to pay their utility bills due to unexpected emergencies. Since Oct. 1, more than 1,200 customers have received nearly $400,000 in utility bill assistance through CAP.