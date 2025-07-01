Glenn Hegar takes over as chancellor of Texas A&M University system

article

The Brief Glenn Hegar is now officially Texas A&M University System chancellor Hegar is replacing John Sharp, who had been chancellor for nearly 14 years Former state Sen. Kelly Hancock is now acting comptroller as he was appointed Chief Clerk in mid-June



Former Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has officially taken over as chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

What we know:

As Chancellor, Hegar will oversee a system that will soon expand to include Texas A&M University–Victoria, following the passage of Senate Bill 2361 and $25 million in new legislative funding to grow the campus.

The addition of A&M–Victoria underscores the System’s continued commitment to expanding access, supporting regional economies and serving Texas students, says Texas A&M.

Texas A&M adds that over the coming weeks, Hegar is expected to meet with university presidents, agency leaders and key stakeholders to gather input and outline his priorities.

Hegar's priorities as chancellor are expected to emphasize academic excellence, operational efficiency, innovation in applied research and a renewed focus on developing the System’s regional universities to prepare students for high-demand careers in Texas, says the university.

What they're saying:

"I’ve spent my entire career serving the people of Texas," Hegar said. "But what drew me to this role is the opportunity to positively influence the next generation of Texans — to give them the tools, the education, and the values they need to lead. That’s what the Texas A&M System does better than anyone."

"This System is full of dedicated public servants — from faculty and researchers to campus staff and agency field workers," Hegar added. "It’s a privilege to lead them, and together we’re going to continue building a future Texas can be proud of."

Chairman Robert L. Albritton, who leads the Board of Regents, said, "Glenn Hegar is a proven leader with deep experience in state government, a passion for public service and a firm grasp of the challenges and opportunities facing Texas. We are confident he will lead the A&M System with integrity, accountability, and a vision focused on the future."

John Sharp leaves as longest-serving chancellor

Dig deeper:

Hegar is replacing John Sharp, who served as the system's chancellor for nearly 14 years.

Sharp told FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski he expected the job to be a short gig with the goal of adding a law school to Texas A&M's system.

"My goal was to get a law school at A&M and I figured it would take me three years to do it and if I didn't do it in three years it wasn't going to happen and so that's kind of where I set it and all of a sudden one morning I woke up and I've been here 14 years and probably and decided that might be a good time to do something else," said Sharp.

The purchase of the Wesleyan Law School in Fort Worth is one of several success stories written by Chancellor Sharp.

Sharp said he has spoken several times with Hegar, but declined to say what kind of advice he has offered.

New acting comptroller

Dig deeper:

With Hegar becoming chancellor, former state Sen. Kelly Hancock is now acting comptroller.

Hancock was appointed Chief Clerk in the comptroller's office in mid-June. His position as Chief Clerk means he is now acting comptroller for the state.

He has also announced that he will be seeking the Texas GOP nomination. Hancock joins Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and former state Senator Don Huffines, who announced their campaigns earlier this year.

The comptroller position is up for grabs in 2026.