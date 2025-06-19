Former state senator Kelly Hancock appointed Chief Clerk, will be acting comptroller starting July 1

The Brief Kelly Hancock is now chief clerk of the Texas Comptroller's office Beginning July 1, he will be acting comptroller when Glenn Hegar leaves Hegar is leaving to become chancellor of the Texas A&M University System



Former state Sen. Kelly Hancock will soon be stepping into Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's shoes following his appointment as Chief Clerk on Thursday.

Glenn Hegar leaving comptroller position

What we know:

Glenn Hegar is leaving the comptroller's office at the end of June to become chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

"It was extremely important to me that I had someone I could trust, had faith in that would fulfill the remainder of my term in office," said Hegar.

On July 1, Hancock's position as Chief Clerk means he will become acting comptroller for the state. Hancock spoke to FOX 7 Austin on Thursday about his pending "to do list" and how it goes beyond just making sure the state's bank account remains in the black.

"We got be ready to go," said Hancock.

School choice

State lawmakers this past session directed the comptroller's office to set up Governor Greg Abbott’s billion-dollar school choice program.

When Abbott signed SB 2, he described the legislation as the largest day-one school choice launch in the nation. However, rules to award and disperse the limited number of education savings accounts still have to be finalized, a job Hancock will now oversee.

"We got to make sure we get it right. And my 13 years as a school board member before I came into the legislature are going to be very helpful. So, I understand that side of it and making sure that we treat the public education, they need to be treated, along with this new program and making sure we got it right, we learn from other states," said Hancock.

Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office

The comptroller's office will also have to work with the newly formed Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office. Similar to the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency once led by Elon Musk, the goal of this Texas DOGE is to identify and eliminate unnecessary regulations.

"So, we're the ones that are going to provide that information, working hand in hand with my good friend the governor, to make sure that that new doze unit under his purview scrapes out and we're going to help him eliminate all waste within government," said Hancock.

How much actual streamlining will be done is questionable. FOX 7 Austin pointed out to Hancock that Republicans have been in control of state government for more than 20 years.

"You could say Texans were DOGE before DOGE was cool. But I think in government, as in anything, there's always room for improvement. And I think we're going to find some ways to reduce the size and scope of government and save people money," said Hancock.

What's next:

As acting comptroller, Hancock will essentially be auditioning for the job.

He has also announced that he will be seeking the Texas GOP nomination. Hancock joins Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and former state Senator Don Huffines, who announced their campaigns earlier this year.

The comptroller position is up for grabs in 2026.