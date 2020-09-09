Globe Life Field to host 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

article

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is moving to Texas this winter.

The rodeo will be the first major non-baseball event at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington since its opening.

Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between the groups. Other safety protocols such as mobile ticketing, masks requirements and a no-bag policy will be put into place.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price were joined by rodeo executives and the CEO of the Texas Rangers for Wednesday’s announcement.

“From cattle drives, museums and even the names of our professional sporting teams, our love of cowboy culture runs deep here in Tarrant County,” Mayor Williams said. “I can think of no better choice for the Super Bowl of rodeo than to be hosted here in the heart of North Texas. Arlington and Fort Worth have so many family-friendly attractions and rich experiences to offer rodeo fans who will be traveling from across the country to cheer on these professional cowboys as they strive to set new records and achieve their American Dream in the arena.”

Fort Worth will play host to the rodeo’s fan experience event.

Advertisement

“We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” Mayor Betsy Price said. This summer, Fort Worth has hosted major, national events in golf, racing and bull riding. Sporting events like the Wrangler NFR are a vital part of our visitor economy that creates jobs and supports our recovery.”

The event runs from Dec. 3 – 14.