Goat themed hotel opens in Alvin, goats included

From the creators of goat yoga, a new goat-themed destination vacation has arrived. The Goatel is now open in Alvin, giving you a chance to rent the loft above a goat barn, goats included.



Tucked away on three acres of waterfront property that include chickens, turkeys, geese, duck and plenty of friendly goats.



The loft sleeps up to four, is fully furnished, and includes a small kitchen equipped ready for cooking & entertaining.

Your overnight stay also includes a "goat happy hour" which calls for mimosas and yoga. It also allows you time with the goats & you can feed them. For an additional fee, you can also do goat yoga, overlooking the water.



Room rates begin at $150, depending on the season.



For more information, click here.